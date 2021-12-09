South Africa want a friendly with Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup

The Bafana Bafana have reportedly written to the Ghanaian FA as the Black Stars plan on their AFCON preparation

Ghana and South Africa had a bruised relationship after the World Cup qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The South Africa Football Association has written to the Ghana Football Association for a friendly encounter with the Black Stars, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The two countries have seen their very friendly relationship bruised in the last month following the controversy that erupted after the game between Ghana and South Africa in the World Cup.

However, according to the Ghanaian sports portal, South Africa are ready to engage the Black Stars to restore their broken relationship.

South Africa interested in a friendly with Ghana's Black Stars before AFCON. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Ghana's Black Stars are putting together a plan for their AFCON 2021 preparation, which includes a training camp in Qatar.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Black Stars edged South Africa to qualify for both the Nations Cup and the FIFA World Cup play-offs.

Meanwhile, the Bafana Bafana need the friendly to also continue their rebuilding process under manager Hugo Broos.

FIFA dismisses SAFA protest against Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Football's world governing body, FIFA has thrown out South Africa's case against Ghana, according to football portal Ghanasoccernet.com.

South Africa did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition for them to secure a replay.

In a quote on GHANASoccernet, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the protest against Ghana is deemed inadmissible.

Ghana to play Algeria in pre-AFCON friendly

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana will play African champions Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly in Qatar next month before the tournament in Cameroon.

Algeria and Ghana are preparing for Africa's elite competition, which begins on January 9, 2021 and ends on February 6, 2022.

In a post on Twitter by Algeria's sports portal DZ Foot, the Algerian Football Federation confirmed the encounter with the Black Stars.

Source: Yen.com.gh