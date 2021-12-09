Richard Commey is reportedly expected to earn $700,000 from the Lomachenko bout

The boxer will fight the Ukrainian fighter on on December 11, 2021 at the Madison Square Garden in New York

Richard Commey's last fight was against Jackson Martinez in February this year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Highly-rated Ghanaian lightweight boxer, Richard Oblitey Commey will be getting a huge pay from the fight against Ukrainian pugilist Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Commey will fight Lomachenko on December 11, 2021 at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

And according to reports, Richard Commey will be earning $700,000 from the fight with the Ukrainian also bagging around $750,000.

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey to walk home with $700,000 after Lomachenko bout. SOURCE: Twitter/ @combat_insider

Source: Twitter

This will be the Ghanaian boxer's biggest pay from the hugely anticipated bout this weekend.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Richard Commey last fought in February when he dominated Dominican Republic fighter Jackson Martinez.

Meanwhile, Lomachenko knocked out Japanese fighter Masayoshi Nakatani in June.

Richard Commey to fight Lomachenko on December 11

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's Richard Commey will be making a return to the ring on December 11, 2021 at the Mecca of Boxing better known as Madison Square Garden in New York.

The former IBF world lightweight champion will take on three-division world champion, Vasiliy Lomachenko from Ukraine.

The said upcoming fight would be the main event of the showdown put together by Top Rank in association with DiBella Entertainment.

Richard Commey: From Bukom to Madison Square Garden

Many have better education but others never had but they still went through fire to achieve their childhood dreams.

Well, one community that has been on the world map is Bukom, a fishing community noted for producing world-class boxers.

Per boxing history, Bukom is the only city or town to have produced more world champions. As it stands now, Ghana can boast of nine world champions - they are D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, the late Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Isaac Dogboe, and Richard Commey.

Source: Yen