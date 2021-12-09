Ghanaian football fans have been wowed by an old video of Mohammed Polo's dribbling skills

Some say he could have won 15 Ballon D'ors in this era

Mohammed Polo is one of the greatest footballers to come out of Ghana

An old video of Ghana's dribbling magician, Mohammed Polo has popped up on Social Media and it has fans talking with some saying he could have won the Ballon D'or multiple times.

Mohammed Polo remains the best dribbler out of Ghana, and had a successful career with Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, several Ghanaian fans showered praises on the ex-Black Stars player with the younger generation, hoping they saw him play.

'Could have won 15 Ballon D'ors' - Ghanaians react to old video of Mohammed Polo's dribbling skills. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Polo, in the short video dribbled past three defenders with cheeky easy before scoring.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Better than Maradona," wrote Herman Jnr.

"Dribbling magician, Professor Mohammed Ahmed Polo," added Anthony Mensah.

"Messi come outside," Anomaly Chemist adds.

"Oh my oh my," Prince Boateng wrote.

"Dubai minister of sports told me he rates Polo over Messi, I was shocked within but I agreed for the sake of my country's integrity. I later caught some Polo videos, herh Messi is a leaner aswear. In 21st century like 15 Ballon dors walaaahi," wrote DKB.

"Even today Polo still got it...the touch, the quality passes and free kicks...watch him play in the oldies league," wrote Gio Krandy.

"Ghana NEEDS TO KNOW," wrote a Ghanaian musician RJZ.

"Ohhhhhhh I now understand why Abedi Pele said Polo was better than him," added Elisha Carta.

"Polo is a true Legend...He missed so much of today's football money....," Joe Junior wrote.

Mohammed Polo is better than Lionel Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, controversial social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has picked former Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Polo, over six time Ballon d'or winner and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi.

A Plus, known in real life as Kwame Asare Obeng, also named his top three footballers of all time with the Ghanaian just behind Pele and Maradona.

In a post on his Facebook wall, A Plus explained his statement and believes Polo deserves more credit.

Source: Yen.com.gh