Actor Lil Win is eager to make his debut for New Edubiase in the Division One League

The comic actor-turned football was in the New Edubiase team as they suffered their first defeat of the season

Lil Win joined Edubiase in the transfer window

Ghanaian comic actor turned footballer, Lil Win has showed he's got it in him after exhibiting some skills during the warm up session of New Edubiase's game against Hasaacas.

Lil Win, who is yet to make his debut for the Bekwai-based club, has been yearning for his first game as he made the trip to the Gyandu Park.

In a video posted on Facebook, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win skillfully took on his teammate as he warmed up for the match.

Video drops as New Edubiase player Lil Win exhibits skills during warm up before Hasaacas defeat. OURCE: Facebook/ New Edubiase United FC

Source: Facebook

Unfortunately, he could not make his debut as New Edubiase United FC suffered their first defeat of the season.

Hasaacas netted an injury time goal to beat New Edubiase 2-1 on matchday four of the Division One League.

New Edubiase United next play Future Stars in Bekwai.

Lil Win joins New Edubiase United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, has signed a deal with football club, New Edubiase United.

The actor signed an ambassadorial deal with the club but he has claimed he joined the team in the interest of switching careers.

In an interview with Happy FM, Lil Win revealed he signed a two year deal to play football.

Actor Lil Win makes New Edubiase debut

Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win played his first game for New Edubiase in a friendly against SAFA Missionary SC.

The winger was given game time as the former Ghana Premier League side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Jomsco School Park.

In a video on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh the self acclaimed winger is seen struggling to hold his breath in the friendly encounter.

