Chelsea have continued to drop points in recent times in the Premier League and they are no longer on top of the standings

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has stated that Thomas Tuchel’s side cannot maintain top form for the full stretch of a season

According to the ex-Bayern Munich star, one of Manchester City or Liverpool will likely win the EPL this season

Former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has disclosed he does not see Chelsea winning this season’s Premier League title ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, Daily Post reports.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are chasing the prestigious title, but have suffered injury blows to some of their key players which could affect their title quest.

And as a result, the teams form has dropped as they also failed to earn maximum points against Burnley, Manchester United and West Ham.

And according to former Liverpool star Hamann, the Blues can’t match their rivals when it comes to consistency for a whole season.

Hamann told The Metro via Mirror:

"It’s still a three-horse race right now, but I don’t think Chelsea have what it takes to win the Premier League over Liverpool and Manchester City,".

"I know they won the Champions League, but it’s a different competition.

"I just think City and Liverpool are one if not two steps ahead of Chelsea and this is why I think they will both have a healthy gap over Chelsea come the end of the season."

