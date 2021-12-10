Trent Alexander-Arnold scored one goal and made six assists in the five matches he played for Liverpool in November

The defender has been presented with the Premier League Player of the Month award for November for his performances

He has, however, expressed delight to have received enormous votes which saw him scoop the award yet again

England star Trent Alexander-Arnold has edged his club teammate Mohamed Salah to win Premier League’s Player of the Month award for November, Empire of the Kop reports.

The Liverpool star found the back of the net once and made six assists in the five matches he played last month to win the prize for the second time in his career.

According to the Anfield outfit, Alexander-Arnold expressed delight to have received enormous votes which saw him scoop the award yet again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wins PL Player of the Month of November Award. Photo: Premier League

He told Liverpool FC:

“I felt like it was a good month for me and the team – put up good numbers and I was happy the fans voted for me.

“It’s an honour every time, especially when you’ve got someone like Mo, and the other players, in fine form. It takes a lot to wrestle the award off him!

“There were good games across the board from me, to be honest. The Atletico game at home was a good one but I’d probably say Arsenal at home [was the best], for me – 4-0, clean sheet, two assists, it was the perfect game, to be honest.

“The triangle at the minute with me, Hendo and Mo has been really good, we’ve been able to contribute to a lot of goals so far and hopefully we’ll be able to carry it on.”

The 23-year-old is an integral part of our team and adds so much to the attacking options we have on the right, especially alongside the Egyptian King.

Jurgen Klopp wary of Rangnick’s arrival at Man Utd

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager on temporary basis.

It was gathered that Rangnick was appointed to take up the plum job at Old Trafford temporarily and he will be in charge until the end of the season.

The 63-year-old tactician is believed to have mentored several young generation tacticians including Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann as well as Jurgen Klopp.

Barcelona eye Chelsea’s Timo Werner on loan

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spanish club Barcelona are reportedly interested in getting the services of Chelsea forward Timo Werner as soon as the January transfer window opens.

The 25-year-old German has struggled to adapt to English football since his staggering €50million move to the Stamford Bridge club from RB Leipzig last summer.

It was gathered that Catalan giants Barcelona were interested in signing the striker even before he moved to the Premier League.

