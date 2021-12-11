Ukraine boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko is not writing off Ghanaian fighter Rchard Commey

Ukrainian fighter, Vasiliy Lomachenko is not underestimating his opponent, Richard Commey, in tonight's fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lomachenko faces Ghanaian fighter Richard Commey for a chance to fight George Kambosos for the World titles.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former world champion says he is wary of Commey's big power and reach advantage.

Vasiliy Lomachenko cautious over Richard Commey's 'big power' ahead of bout. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SkysSportNewsHQ

"He has big power and he has reach, experience, so for me it will be a very interesting fight for fans," Lomachenko told Sky Sports.

"During the fight, you need to be always focusing on your strategy, and always focused on your speed and your reaction," he added.

Richard Commey has enormous experience in the lightweight division, having fought 33 times, with 27 Knockout victories and only three defeats.

Meanwhile, Lomachenko has fought 17 times and has won 15 and lost only two fights.

Richard Commey pledges to give his best

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spoke to Richard Commey and the former IBF world lightweight champion is anticipating a tough contest against the former Olympian.

Fighting at the Madison Square Garden is the dream of every boxer to showcase his or her talent and the Ghanaian is happy to be fighting at the famous venue for the second time.

"My first fight at the Garden didn't go as I expected, " Commey told YEN.com.gh ahead of the fight "I suffered a loss which I lost my title."

"I have put that loss behind me. My concentration is on the fight against Lomachenko."

