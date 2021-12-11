Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has congratulated Samuel Eto'o following his victory in the FECAFOOT election

The former Barcelona star has been voted president of the Cameroonian Football Federation

Samuel Eto'o will lead his country into the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has congratulated one of Africa's greatest player, Samuel Eto'o, after winning the FECAFOOT elections.

The four times African Footballer of the Year, Eto'o, was voted as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation at a keenly contested election in Yaounde.

In a post on Twitter, Gyan celebrated the ex-Barcelona star on his latest achievement and wished him the best as he begins a new journey.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o after winning FECAFOOT presidency. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ASAMOAH_GYAN3

"Congratulations big brother Samuel Eto'o. Wish you all the best as you start this new and challenging journey. May your success as a footballer be your guide to greatness," wrote Asamoah Gyan on Twitter.

The three times UEFA Champions League winner pulled 43 votes against his main rival Saidou Mbombo Njoya who polled 31 votes.

Samuel Eto'o will now lead the Cameroonian Football Federation for the next four years, and the journey begins with the hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Meanwhile, Eto's former Barcelona teammate and also a legend of African football, Yaya Toure also took to social media to celebrate him.

"Congratulations President! Fantastic to see my friend Samuel Eto'o flying high and elected as the FECAFOOT president. Wonderful news," wrote Yaya.

Samuel Eto'o himself described the day as one of his proudest, having helped Cameroon win two Africa Cup of Nations and he is now president of the federation.

"I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful for to be elected as the new president of FECAFOOT. Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before," he posted after the elections.

