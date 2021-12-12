Ralf Rangnick has expressed displeasure with his side's performance against Norwich

United struggled to break past the Canaries at Carrow Road in their EPL meeting

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the tie's solitary goal to earn the Red Devils the three points

Man United boss Ralf Rangnick has slammed his players' body language, intensity, and aggressiveness during their narrow win over Norwich.

Ralf Rangnick has expressed displeasure with his side's performance against Norwich. Photo by Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

United, fresh from their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend were found it difficult to break a stubborn Norwich side who held firm for the better part of the Saturday, December 11, meeting at Carrow Road.

The Red Devils had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for snatching the three points, with the Portuguese star slotting home the winner from the spot with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

Despite securing the crucial win, Rangnick took issue with his forwards' lack of intensity, singling out goalkeeper David de Gea for praise.

The German deployed Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford in attack, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho playing supporting roles.

However, the tactician was unconvinced with his charges' display, asserting that they lacked the required intensity and aggressiveness.

"The body language, the intensity, the aggressiveness, especially in our offensive department – I don't only mean the strikers but also the two No 10s – we didn't play on the same intensity level as we did against Crystal Palace. But that also had to do with the way Norwich played," Rangnick said as quoted by Daily Mail.

United's win saw them climb to fifth on the log with 27 points, on level with fourth-placed West Ham who still have a match to play.

Martial wanted by PSG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported PSG are in the market in search of a replacement for Kylian Mbappe who is unsettled at the club.

It is believed Anthony Martial has been identified for the role, with the Frenchman keen to leave Man United.

Lyon are also said to have registered interest in the 26-year-old who has seen game time hard to come by at Old Trafford.

