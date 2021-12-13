Jordan Ayew produced one of his best performances at Crystal Palace as they defeated Everton in the English Premier League

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has earned praises from Crystal Palace following his outstanding display as the Eagles ended a three-game losing streak to beat Everton.

The 30-year-old forward provided an assist as Crystal Palace defeated Everton 3-1 at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club praised the forward's input as they secured their first win in four matches.

'Some performance from Ayew today' - Crystal Palace reacts to Jordan's display against Everton. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CPFC

"Some performance from Jordan Ayew today," wrote the club on Twitter.

Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game, and played a key role by providing the assist to Conor Gallagher's opener in the 41st minute.

Although, Ayew is yet to score a goal in the new season, he has been instrumental for the South London club and after the break started the move for Crystal Palace's second goal, scored by James Tomkins.

Everton pulled one back with twenty minutes left when Salomon Rondon fired home but Gallagher completed his brace with a stunning goal in injury time to seal victory for the hosts.

Jordan Ayew worked hard for the victory as he attacked and supported his teammates in defence as well.

This season, the ex-Swansea man has made 15 Premier League appearances for Palace as he chases his first goal of the campaign.

