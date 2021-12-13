Asante Kotoko celebrated the 38th anniversary of winning the African Cup of Champions Clubs on Saturday, December 11

The Ghanaian giants defeated Egyptian side Al Ahly to win the competition for the second time

The team a day after the win presented the trophy to then Ghana President J.J Rawlings at the State House

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko celebrated the 38th anniversary of their second African Cup of Champions Clubs triumph on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Egyptian club Al Ahly 1-0 to win the competition now known as the CAF Champions League. It was their second success in Africa.

Old photos of the team presenting the trophy to late former Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings has popped up on Social Media, sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Old photos of ex-President Rawlings welcoming Kotoko's 1983 Champions League winning team drops. OURCE: Facebook/ Saddick Adams

President Jerry John Rawlings welcomed the team to the State House at a grand durbar as the players and some top figures in the country celebrated their heroics.

Asante Kotoko won the title in Kumasi on a lovely Sunday afternoon, with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium parked to the brim.

Opoku Nti's strike separated the two sides as Kotoko secured the ultimate in front of their fans.

How Kotoko won the 1983 Champions League

The Porcupine Warriors traveled to Cairo for the first leg, where they held Al Ahly to a goalless draw. A year before the Porcupine Warriors had lost to the same opponents so it was revenge for the Ghanaian clubs.

And upon arriving in Kumasi, the goal was to get a win and ensure the trophy stayed in Ghana.

John Bannerman found Opoku Nti in a good position as he sent in a cross which was connected by the striker in the 21st minute. The goal proved crucial as it won them the title.

