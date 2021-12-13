Chelsea, Man United, City and Liverpool learn Champions League opponents after redraw
- UEFA was forced to redo the Monday, December 13, draw after a string of errors in the first one
- In the earlier draw, Atletico Madrid were pitted against Bundesliga champs, Bayern Munich
- However, they will now be facing Man United who were initially slated to take on PSG
- Chelsea are the only side with unchanged opponents, with the side retaining their tie with Lille
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Man United, Liverpool, and Man City have landed new Champions League opponents in the Round of 16 after the first draw was voided.
European football governing body, UEFA, was forced to conduct a redraw after mistakes at the first attempt saw Man United paired with Villarreal and then not in the pot to face Atletico Madrid.
Another error occurred when Atletico's name was read out as United were not included in the pot for their draw.
Bayern Munich were consequently confirmed as Atletico's opponents, with the Spanish champions eventually entering into talks with UEFA to seek clarity.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
In the new draw, Man City, who are eyeing their first European title will now have to contend with a fixture against Portuguese giants, Sporting CP as opposed to Villarreal who they were set to play earlier.
Man United saw themselves pitted against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain, but will now be facing Atletico Madrid in the knockout phase.
Salzburg have been pooled alongside Bayern Munich, with Chelsea retaining Lille who they had been drawn with earlier.
Liverpool, who have been spectacular in the competition this term will be battling Serie A giants, Inter Milan, with Real Madrid drawing PSG.
The PSG fixture will see Sergio Ramos face his former side, Real, barely months after he departed the La Liga giants.
Here is the full new draw:
Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Sporting v Man City
Benfica v Ajax
Chelsea v Lille
Atlético v Man United
Villarreal v Man United
Inter v Liverpool
PSG v Real Madrid
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen