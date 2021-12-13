Mohammed Kudus and his Ajax will face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League last 16

The Dutch giants drew the Portuguese side after a redraw this afternoon in Nyon, France

Ajax had earlier drawn Inter Milan before a redraw was forced following a technical error

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' Ajax have been paired against Portuguese giants Benfica in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after a redraw.

UEFA had to conduct a redraw following a technical problem that affected the software used in making the draw.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Dutch Eredivisie Champions, who were initially drawn against Inter Milan will now face Benfica.

Ajax will first travel to Portugal to face Benfica on February 15, before a second leg clash in a fortnight time.

Before Ajax drew Benfica, they had earlier been matched up against Italian champions Inter Milan.

However, after an error in the system conducting the draw, a redraw had to be made.

"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16," explained UEFA on Twitter.

Mohammed Kudus is currently nursing an injury but he is expected to be fit in time for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been outstanding for the Dutch giants and played a role in the Group Stage triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

His injury means, he is likely to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

