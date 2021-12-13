Felix Afena-Gyan received the first red card of his career in a game against Spezia

The teen sensation was red carded for celebrating a goal he scored but had controlled the ball with his hand

It was his second yellow of the game and had to be sent off

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan received the first red card of his career after he was sent off in the 93rd minute of AS Roma's victory over Spezia in the serie A.

The youngster, who came on in the 64th minute was bizarrely shown his marching orders in injury time after he was celebrating a goal which was ruled out because he controlled the ball with his hand.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 18-year-old is seen disappointed as he leaves the pitch following the red card.

Afena-Gyan replaced Borja Mayoral in the 64th minute with AS Roma two goal up against Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico.

Goals from Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez kept the hosts in the lead and were cruising to victory.

The youngster was first cautioned in the 70th minute for a bad tackle but his second booking was bizarre, after the youngster was met with the red card following his celebration after netting a goal which was ruled out.

Afena-Gyan was just returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, compatriot Emmanuel Gyasi lasted the entire duration for Spezia, who are struggling in the serie A this season.

Afena-Gyan recovers from COVID-19

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan has recovered from COVID-19 and he is set to return to the AS Roma first team ahead of their serie A game against Spezia.

The forward missed the games against Bologna and Inter Milan after testing positive for the virus, but the latest test reveals he is negative.

In a post on Twitter, the player stated he is negative and ready to join his teammates for the match against Spezia on Monday, Monday 13, 2021.

