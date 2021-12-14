The Accra Sports Stadium is being readied for a concert

Ghana Premier League games slated between 13th to 26th of December are in limbo

The NSA had earlier stated the stadium was undergoing renovation works but videos shows a stage being mounted for a concert

The Accra Sports Stadium is being readied for a concert on Friday, December 17, forcing Ghana Premier League games on the 16th to the 25th to be postponed.

All clubs using the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venues will have to find alternative centers or have their games moved to a future date.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, huge metals are seen fixed on the pitch as a stage is getting mounted for a concert on December 17.

Video: Accra Sports Stadium prepares for concert as GPL games forced to be postponed. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ayishatu

Source: Twitter

The National Sports Authority had earlier stated the stadium is expected to undergo renovation works, telling clubs to find new venues.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, it appears it was rather being readied for the GT Music Concert headlined by Stonebuoy and Davido. And in a week's time, the stadium will also host the Shatta Wale-Medikal Freedom Concert.

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions were scheduled to play King Faisal on Thursday with Great Olympics hosting Bibiani Gold Stars a day before.

The situation currently has left many football fans disappointed with some venting their outrage at NSA boss Professor Peter Twumasi.

"Prof. Twumasi and the entire National Sports Authority is a disgrace to Ghana. You came out to tell blatant lies about Accra Sports Stadium meanwhile you're deliberately destroying the nation's property. Ghanaians will never forgive you and your administration," wrote Stephen Tonaldo on Twitter.

"Happening now at the Accra Sports Stadium after it was announced the facility was closed down for a renovation, hence league matches at the venue were postponed," Agyei Fosu added.

"The National Sports Authority in a statement said that, a renovation will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium. Four teams in the GPL need to find a new venue. This week: A Stage is been mounted on the pitch to host more than 25% of people," added Gabriel Obu.

Stonebuoy and Davido concert staged on day renovation work starts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, GT Bank announced a GT Music Concert with Ghanaian hitmaker Stonebwoy, and Nigeria's Davido, set to headline on "maintenance day" at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The announcement of the concert for December 17, came hours after the NSA's own announcement the stadium will undergo maintenance works for two weeks starting from December 13.

In the stipulated period, four Ghana Premier League games will be affected including those of current Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.

Source: Yen.com.gh