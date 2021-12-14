A lovely video of a young Kotoko fans requesting to meet new star Isaac Oppong has left fans talking

A lovely video of a young Asante Kotoko fan requesting for a picture with the club's newest star has got many talking as his wish was granted.

The Asante Kotoko team and management were at the Akwasidae celebration over the weekend to pay homage to the club's life patron and the paramount chief of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The fan, who knew the captain Ishmael Ganiyu seemed to be looking for Isaac Oppong so he approached the skipper to help him spot the new star.

Ganiyu introduced the boy to Oppong as they took a photo together.

"That's Krobea for you, you can't get this in any football club, if they have they should bring it on," wrote Kwaku Amofa.

"Very touching. Almost in tears here. I can imagine the sort of satisfaction this kid had after this encounter," Alfred Afriyie Adjei added.

"Krobea will make you a star simple," Nana Boakye added.

"hope the boy gets the video as well 4 keep," Osei Sparks wrote.

"That’s the fun part. So awesome," added Patrick Adjei Nketiah.

Isaac Oppong has been a sensation since joining the Porcupine Warriors, contributing four goals and three assists in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

He was named Asante Kotoko's player for the month of November and has also been nominated for the Premier League player of the month.

Kotoko announce first signing

Eatrlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have announced their first signing ahead of the 2021/22 season, after completing the capture of Richmond Lamptey.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal after ending his stay with relegated side, Inter Allies.

Asante Kotoko confirmed the arrival of the exciting midfielder on their official Twitter handle, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

