Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been spotted enjoying his time in Egypt

The player who plies his trade in Saudi Arabia took the opportunity to visit Egypt with his teammates

Atsu joined the Saudi club after leaving Newcastle United

Ghana winger Christian Atsu spent time in Egypt over the weekend with his Al Raed teammates as they took time off the busy schedule of the season.

Al Raed's next game is a King's Cup match against Al Hilal, affording the team some time off as the players enjoy their mini vacation.

In photos posted on Twitter, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 29-year-old seemed to be enjoying his time off as he shared photos from the visit of Egypt.

Photos drop as Ghana winger Christian Atsu explores the pyramids of Giza in Egypt. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ChristianAtsu20

Source: Twitter

Atsu joined the Saudi Pro League side in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with English Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 2015 AFCON player of the tournament has made two appearances for ASl Raed, who currently sit sixth on the league table.

The winger is one of the big signings of the club following his huge profile, which includes playing for European giants Porto and Chelsea FC.

Atsu has not played for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Yen.com.gh