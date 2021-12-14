Players of the Ghana Amputee team have been duly rewarded following their victory at the Africa Cup

The team met the Minister of Youth and Sports on Tuesday where the players were promised $2000 each

Ghana emerged victorious at the competition in Tanzania earlier this month

Each player in the national amputee team has been rewarded an amount of $2000 which is approximately GHC 12,230 for winning the Africa Cup in Tanzania earlier this month.

The team emerged champions of Africa after cruising to victory in the final against Liberia a fortnight ago.

In photos posted on Twitter, the team led by the Ghana Amputee Association met the Minister at his office in Accra on December 14, 2021.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif commended the players for their heroics and pledged to reward each player $2000.

The team only gained attention after sending a video to authorities after they were stranded in Tanzania at the end of the tournament.

The ministry immediately sent support for them to be airlifted home.

Amputee team beg to be airlifted home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, newly crowned Africa Amputee Cup of Nations Champions, team Ghana, has been left stranded in Tanzania despite finishing the tournament by clinching the ultimate.

The Amputee team is calling on government to help them return home as they are short of funds in the East African nation.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captain Richard Attah Opainstil explained the team self financed itself to the competition but have been left with no money and want help to return home.

Ghana Amputee team arrive after heroics

The national Amputee team of Ghana has finally touched down in Accra after winning the Africa Cup hosted by Tanzania.

The team defeated Liberia 3-2 in the final to emerge champions of Africa.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team led by captain Richard Attah Opainstil were met by National Sports Authority chairman, Professor Peter Twumasi and a delegation from the Sports Ministry.

