Daniel Laryea: Meet Ghana's only referee appointed to officiate at AFCON 2021

Ghanaian top referee, Daniel Laryea has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football to officiate some of the games at next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The 34-year-old joins 23 other center referees, with 31 assistants and nine VAR officials for the Nations Cup in Cameroon next year.

In a list released by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Daniel Laryea makes it to another major competition.

Daniel Laryea has been Ghana's number one referee in the past few years and has handled some of the big games in the country, including matches between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He has also been to several major competitions with the recent one being the Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

The affable official has also handled matches in the World Cup qualifiers and remains one of the topmost referees on the continent.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea, has been appointed to officiate the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Africa champions Algeria and Niger.

The experienced official will handle the game between the Desert Foxes and Menas at the Chahid Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The Algeria football association confirmed the selection of the referee for the match on their official website as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Daniel Laryea is arguably Ghana's number one referee after gaining world wide attention for his outstanding conduct in high profile matches domestically and internationally.

For a career that began with Laryea in his early teens, it wasn't just his understanding of the game that has brought him to the fore, but also, his level of intelligence in dealing with chaos on the pitch made him 'popular'.

