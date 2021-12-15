Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi has revealed he has not been taking salary at the club

Yusif Basigi led to the club an unpresented quadruple in 2021

The experienced coach has been with the team since it was formed in 2003

Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi has disclosed that he has not taken any salary in eighteen years of coaching the National Women's League champions.

Yusif Basigi has been in charge of the team for almost two decades, winning several laurels, including an unprecedented quadruple this year.

However, in an interview with Angel FM, the gaffer revealed he has not received a dime in terms of salary at the western giants.

"I have been coaching Hasaacas Ladies for 18 years. I'm the first coach of the team when it was formed in June 2003. I have coached all these years without a salary. My joy is seeing a lot of young girls transforming their lives through football," Basigi said.

"I picked some of these girls from Primary school and now some playing professional football in Europe and building houses. That's very rewarding for me," he added.

Yusif Basigi led the team to the final of the CAF Women's Champions League as they lost to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, the Doos won the National Women's League, the women's FA Cup, the Super Cup and the First Lady's trophy this year. The team also won the WAFU Zone B title.

The team is currently preparing ahead of the new Women's League season, expected to start early next year.

Source: Yen Newspaper