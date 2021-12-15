Joseph Tetteh Zutah is the captain of Medema SC in the Ghana Premier League

He is also the administrative manager of the two times FA Cup champions

Tetteh Zutah was appointed vice president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Tetteh Zutah is a man with many wings as the Medeama SC captain works as the administrative manager and vice president of the Professional Footballer Association of Ghana.

He deputizes former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor at the PFAG and works on a daily basis from the offices of Medeama as a manager.

And on weekend or on matchdays, he wears the captain's armband and lead on the pitch.

Joseph Tetteh Zutah: Meet Medeama SC captain, who also works as Admin manager and VEEP of PFAG. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

In photos posted on Social Media, the player is seen playing as well as working from his cubicle.

Joseph Tetteh Zutah is one of the few players to have an outstanding educational background, with a degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Cape Coast.

He also has Diploma in Sports Management from University of Putra, Malaysia, Sports Academy, an online course.

He first joined the Tarkwa-based side Medeama SC from 2013 to 2015. Zutah made his debut in 2013 during the 2013–14 Ghana Premier League season under Hans van der Pluijm.

He played in the Ghana Premier League and remained as a key member of the club within that period helping the club to the win the Ghanaian FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.

He left in 2015 to join Tanzanian giants Yong Africans but returned a year to rejoin Medeama SC.

