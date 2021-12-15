Zlatan Ibrahimovich Excited After He Met Pope Francis at The Vatican

Zlatan Ibrahimovich took to social media to share a photo of him with the Pope on Tuesday with his millions of followers

The legendary Swede is understood to have delivered some goodies to Pope Francis, including his new autobiographical book

Pope, a huge fan of PSG superstar Lionel Messi reciprocated the favour by offering the footie star his own book, "Sport according to Pope Francis"

Football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovich could hardly hide his delight after he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Tuesday, December 14.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Complete with a stunning casual look, Zlatan was all smiles as he hung out with the Pope.

The 40-year-old took to social media to share a snapshot of the papal visit, with both the forward and the Pope cutting an easy look.

While exchanging pleasantries, La Gazzetta dello Sport via Milan News reports Zlatan had a light moment with the Pope, gifting him his No.11 AC Milan jersey and his new autobiographical book "Adrenalina, my ignored stories."

“I brought something for you and I wanted to give it to you personally," the footie star was quoted saying.

“It’s a part of my story, it contains the description of my life and a little message,” he added.

The Sovereign Pontiff, who is a huge Lionel Messi admirer gladly accepted the gifts and promised to spare some time and read the autobiographical.

The Argentine reciprocated Zlatan's favour by gifting the footie his own book, "Sport according to Pope Francis."

Zlatan was born of a Croatian and Catholic mother and a Bosnian father who was a Muslim.

Source: Yen