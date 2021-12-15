Actor turned footballer Lil Win says there is a lot to expect from him after making his debut

The New Edubiase player came on in the second half as they defeated Unistar on Tuesday

Lil Win became the first Ghanaian actor to make a professional football debut

Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win says 'this is just the beginning' after making his debut for New Edubiase in the Division One League.

The Kumawood star was a second half substitute as New Edubiase defeated Unistar Soccer Academy on Tuesday afternoon.

In a post on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh the actor revealed he is just getting started.

'This is just the beginning' - Lil Win reacts after New Edubiase debut.

"It was all WOW when the Super Duper Striker, the most highest paid player in Ghana Touches the ball in his first ever official match. Herrrr this is just the Beginning ..Mongyena yie !!!!! Edubiase United," he wrote on his official Instagram handle.

The 34-year-old came on after Edubiase had scored two goals, all from the boots of forward Isaac Mintah.

Lil Win joined the Bekwai-based club in the transfer window but had to wait after five matchdays to make his debut.

Lil Win makes competitive debut

Lil Win eyes Ballon D'or

Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has jokingly claimed he is the next Ballon D'or winner. The player, who was taking a stroll with his New Edubiase United FC teammates, captioned the moment on Instagram as the next Ballon D'or winner. In the video posted on Instagram, Lil Win in seen having a good time with his teammates in their Edubiase uniform taking a walk in Bekwai.

