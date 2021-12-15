CAF confirms 2,110 Media Applications for AFCON Coverage; BBC & SkySports in

The federation has confirmed that it has received thousand of media applications for coverage of the AFCON, with BBC and SkySports all in the running

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is putting in final preparations ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon

CAF is hoping to hush out all the noise and prove critics like the European Clubs Association wrong by going ahead with the tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed that it received some 2,110 media applications for the coverage of the African Cup of Nations.

The applications, the continental football governing body in a media release today, December 15, said were from 59 countries, which reemphasized " status of the tournament and its global appeal."

The same day CAF confirmed this, United Kingdom media giants the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and SkySports, also confirmed they would be showing live AFCON games.

"CAF has seen a lot of interest from media organizations globally. So far, CAF has received 2110 media applications from 59 countries – once again reaffirming the status of the tournament and its global appeal", part of CAF's the media release read.

SkySports confirmed that it will be airing all 52 matches of the month-long tournament, while the BBC announced it will be airing 10 games including all semi final games and the final.

The same day saw the European Club Association (CAF) release a press statement dated December 10, that it will not be releasing African players for the AFCON, something CAF is said to intend contesting.

The ECA has in weeks earlier have been hinting at their intention to do this, as it expressed concern over the "wellbeing of players given the worsening public health crisis in the world over."

"For the first time in the history of AFCON preparations and, to give the best possible support to the hosts, CAF opened an office in Yaoundé, Cameroon that was liaising directly with the LOC", the release read.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba noted in the release that;

"We have put the best support system for this competition. For the last few months, our office in Cairo and also the office in Yaoundé has been working closely with the Cameroon government and the LOC in ensuring that we create the best possible conditions for the visitors.

"We are working on a number of aspects now including ensuring the movement of the 24 participating teams, the commercial partners and other stakeholders coming to Cameroon,” he said.

While he noted some areas that still need attention ahead of the opening week of the competition, the CAF General Secretary said he remained optimistic.

CAF hopes it's statement that final preparations were going ahead smoothly and that everything including media applications were all done for the tournament set to commence on January 9, and end on February 6, 2022, would end doubts and rumors of the rescheduling of the AFCON.

