Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew finally scored after 43 games with a goal in the Premier League

The striker netted as Crystal Palace were held at home by Southampton

Jordan Ayew is Ghana's leading scorer in the English top division

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has finally netted his first goal of the season after seventeen matches in the 2021/22 English Premier League.

The 30-year-old scored in the 2-2 draw against Southampton to end his 43 game goal drought as the Eagles earned an important point.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ayew is seen celebrating with his teammates at the Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew ends 43-game goal drought after netting in Crystal Palace's draw against Southampton. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CPFC

Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Crystal Palace after just two minutes but Southampton scored two quick-fire goals to take a first half lead. James Ward-Prowse leveled in the 32nd minute before Armando Broja gave the Saints the lead four minutes later.

Halfway through the second half Jordan Ayew then netted the leveler.

"It’s a relief I think," he told the BBC post-match. "I knew it would come at some point because I’ve been working really hard for [a long] time. I was happy for myself personally - for my confidence it is important - for my family, friends, people who have been supportive and especially the manager, who has been really supportive.

"Since the first day the manager came in he told me he has big faith in me and belief in me and I should keep on working hard and it will come. It may take long but at some point it will pay off and today it paid off. We’re all glad… Today there were negatives and positives but I think it was a good result."

It was the Ghanaian forward's first of the campaign after his early season struggles.

