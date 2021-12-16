Gladson Awako has made his Hearts of Oak debut

The former Great Olympics talisman marked his first game for the club with a belter

Awako joined Hearts of Oak during the transfer window

Gladson Awako announced the start of his Hearts of Oak career with a sensational strike to win the Phobians their first Ghana Premier League game of the season.

The ex-Great Olympics captain controversially joined the club last month after signing a deal in August.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the diminutive midfielder's half volley won Hearts the game against Elmina Sharks on Wednesday.

Gladson Awako's belter earn Hearts first win of the season against Elmina Sharks. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH

Awako took only seven minutes to announce his presence after coming in the second half. He received a pass from Ibrahim Salifu and right on the turn fired home.

His goal gave the under-pressure champions victory after eight matchdays, although they have three games in hand.

Gladson Awako is one of the best players on the local scene and when he is fit and running he is an asset to the Phobians.

Hearts have been bundled out of both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

Awako signed a two-year deal with the club.

Gladson Awako wants to quit Hearts after just two weeks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana midfielder, Gladson Awako, has left Accra Hearts of Oak just three weeks after joining the club, according to sports portal GHANASoccernet.com.

GHANASoccernet.com has reported that the player is no longer interested in playing for the club with other media houses claiming the midfielder has been having nightmares.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on GHANASoccernet, the player earlier informed the club of his desire to leave and has not trained in the last week.

Awako reveals reason for missing Hearts training

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has returned to training after two months out over claims of 'spiritual attacks'.

The former Great Olympics player has denied such reports, claiming he has been unwell and was not physically fit to represent the club.

In an interview with Tv3, the former FIFA U20 World Cup winner explained his absence and says he is ready to play for the Ghanaian champions.

Source: Yen