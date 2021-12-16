Palace manager, Vieira has applauded Jordan Ayew, for his work ethic after his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace on Wednesday night

The goal in the 65th minute of the game, served as the equalizer for Patrick Vieira's men who went behind after scoring as early as the 2nd minute

Jordan Ayew had been under a lot of scrutiny for not getting his name on the score sheet in 16 games this season and 45 games since his last goal

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has lauded Jordan Ayew for his work ethic and output for the team even in games he does not score goals.

The French manager said in a post game interview after his side's 2:2 draw with Southampton, in which Jordan scored the equalizer that, the Ghanaian's output was what his team "needed and wanted."

The 65th minute goal, rescued a point for Crystal Palace, who were on their way to losing the game after going ahead early on in the 120th second of the game.

Jordan Ayew and Patrick Vieira. Source: Twitter/@CPFC

Source: Twitter

"I think it's massively important, because as a forward, the more goals you score, the more confident you are about yourself.

"But the message has always been clear with Jordan. What I want from him is to keep playing the way he's been playing lately.

"Because his work ethic for the team is what we need and what we want, and obviously if he scores goals, it's better for the team, but he gets rewarded for what he is doing on the field and I'm really happy that he scored that goal", the former French international player noted.

The gaffer went on to defend the 30-year-old forward for his missed chances against Manchester United in Palace's last two games, citing that Jordan's other contributions need to be talked about more.

In that Manchester United game, Jordan Ayew won the most duels and drew the most fouls in the game.

"When he missed that opportunity [against Manchester United], the focus was about what he is doing for the team.

"What work he is doing for the team, and I think we need to talk about it because he is sacrificing himself for the team, he is working hard for the team, and that is what we need and want", Vieira noted.

The Crystal Palace boss, who himself was in charge of his 16th game since taking charge of the team at the beginning of the season, added that the goals will come for Jordan Ayew.

"Obviously the goals will come, and what was important for us is, how can we create as a team chances to allow him to in a good opportunity to score those goals.

"So he was unlucky against [Manchester] United, he was lucky in some other games but today he was at the right place and he took the chance, he scored and that is really good for him, it's really good for the team and hopefully there's more to come from him", the 45-year-old opined.

Jordan Ayew was voted the man of the match by Crystal Palace fans for his effort against Southampton which saw him score his first goal in 403 days.

