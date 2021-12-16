Jordan Ayew hopes to score more goals after ending 43-game drought

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is eyeing more goals after ending his drought

The Black Stars forward netted his first goal in 43 matches as Crystal Palace were held by Southampton

Ayew has been impressive for the Eagles in recent games

Ghanaian forward, Jordan Ayew hopes his goal for Crystal Palace against Southampton will be the beginning of more to come after waiting for 43 matches.

Ayew had not scored since October 2020, before netting last night for the Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Southampton.

In a post match interview, the striker stated it was a relief to return to scoring but insists he has to remain focus as he eyes more goals.

"It’s a relief I think," he told the BBC post-match. "I knew it would come at some point because I’ve been working really hard for [a long] time. I was happy for myself personally - for my confidence it is important - for my family, friends, people who have been supportive and especially the manager, who has been really supportive.

"I hope [I continue to score], I hope so. But the most important thing for me is to make sure I work hard for the team," he added.

The goal was his first of the season and it came in time as Ghana starts preparations for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will be missing the Black Stars forward for four matches between January and February.

Ghana will start camping on December 22nd in the United Arab Emirates before they leave for the Nations Cup on January 7, 2022.

