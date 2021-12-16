Jordan Ayew, who had been under a lot of scrutiny for not getting his name on the score sheet in 16 games this season, scored his first on Wednesday night

The 65th minute goal, rescued a point for Crystal Palace, who were on their way to losing the game after going ahead early on in the 120th second of the game.

Jordan Ayew, voted man of the match by Crystal Palace fans for his effort against Southampton, dedicated the goal to his family, manager and supporters

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has dedicated what is his first goal in 403 days, to his family, manager Patrick Vieira, and fans for their support.

The 30-year-old attacker, whose goal ensured Crystal Palace retained a point at home to Southampton, said he knew his goal would come eventually.

Jordan Ayew latched on to a lose ball in a tight angle on the right hand side of the goal in the 65th minute to score for Patrick Vieira's men as they drew level for a 2:2 score line.

Jordan Ayew scores for Crystal Palace against Southampton. Source: Twitter/@CPFC

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"It’s a relief I think. I knew it would come at some point because I’ve been working really hard for [a long] time.

"I was happy for myself personally - for my confidence it is important - for my family, friends, people who have been supportive and especially the manager, who has been really supportive", Jordan told the BBC post-match.

Jordan Ayew, who won the battle of the day against strong Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu at the heart of the Southampton defense, reserved special praise for his coach, Patrick Vieira.

"Since the first day the manager came in he told me he has big faith in me and belief in me and I should keep on working hard and it will come.

"It may take long but at some point it will pay off and today it paid off. We’re all glad… Today there were negatives and positives but I think it was a good result", he noted.

Still speaking about his goal, Ayew attributed his 45 game goal drought to some bad luck, adding that luck was on his side this time round.

"Sometimes in football I’ve been really, really unlucky and think today luck was on my side. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work.

"It’s just football. I control what I can control and the things I can’t control I don’t focus on. I just focus on what I can control. Today it went my way", he stated.

Jordan further said he hoped to continue scoring but the most important thing for him was to make sure he worked hard for the team.

Crystal Palace Manger say Jordan is what Palace needs

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has lauded Jordan Ayew for his work ethic and output for the team even in games he does not score goals.

The French manager said in a post game interview after his side's 2:2 draw with Southampton, in which Jordan scored the equalizer that, the Ghanaian's output was what his team "needed and wanted."

Source: Yen