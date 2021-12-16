GFA President Kurt Okraku believes the Black Stars can win AFCON 2021

Kurt Okraku says Ghana has a very strong squad for the tournament next year

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku is optimistic of the Black Stars chances ahead of next years Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Kurt Okraku believes the current Black Stars team is strong enough to end Ghana's 40-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

At the Executive Committee meeting in Kumasi, the FA president stated he is convinced and remains positive ahead of the tournament.

'We have a group that can write their names in history by winning AFCON' - Kurt Okraku. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

“Currently we have qualified to the AFCON (2021), people think that it is a given but it has come through hard work and soon we shall be in Cameroon to try to rewrite history,” Okraku said as quoted by myjoyonline.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“It’s been 40 odd years since Ghana won the AFCON but I believe we have a group of super-dedicated players who want to write their names in history and who would fight for glory and honour for Ghana at the AFCON.”

The Black Stars begin preparations for Africa's elite competition on December 22, 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

The team will spend three weeks in Qatar and they will be involved in three friendlies before leaving for Cameroon on January 7, 2021.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup since 1982 but have come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015, when they finished runners up.

Coach Milovan Rajevac was in charge of the team that reached the final of the 2010 Nations Cup which lost to Egypt in Angola.

GFA arrange three-week training camp for Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars will spend three weeks in Doha, Qatar, as they prepare for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will play three international friendlies, including a pre-tournament game against a club side while in camp in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, the FA confirmed the arrangements before the start of the nations cup in January.

Source: Yen News