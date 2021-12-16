RB Leipzig star declares his love for Man United amid Old Trafford links

Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of Amadou Haidara having managed him at RB Leipzig

The two have been linked with a reunion at Old Trafford after Rangnick was appointed Man United boss

However, Haidara has since made it clear he "feels good" at the Bundesliga club

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has admitted he was a huge fan of Man United while growing up.

Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of Amadou Haidara having managed him at RB Leipzig. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Haidara made the admission amid growing speculation he could be headed to Old Trafford to link up with Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick played a central role in the midfielder's transfer to the Bundesliga while he was Leipzig's boss.

And just days after taking over as Man United boss, it has been claimed the German tactician is keen on a reunion with Haidara, with the youngster top on his transfer wishlist.

The Mali international has established himself as one of RB Leipzig’s key important players but could now be on his way out of the club.

And the transfer rumour appears to have caught up with the Malian, who claimed he "feels good at Leipzig."

However, he was also quick to admit he used to be a United fan as a kid, listing Cristiano Ronaldo among the Red Devils' legends he used to look up to.

"Everyone had a favourite team as a kid. Mine was Manchester United. I was a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, I liked Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson," Haidara told Bild.

While speaking about Rangnick's impact on his career, Haidara reflected on how the German tactician was convinced he would hit top form in the run-up to his Leipzig switch despite tearing his cruciate ligament.

"Yes, Ralf plays a very big role in my career. Don’t forget, when Leipzig wanted to get me, I tore my cruciate ligament," Haidara added.

