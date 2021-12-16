We need a player like him - Spezia Coach, Motta, on Ghana's Emmanuel Gyasi

Thiago Motta has said his Spezia side in the Italian Serie A, needs a player like Ghana's Emmanuel Gyasi

The 39 years old said Gyasi's ability to play multiple positions including any of the front three ones, was his strength

The 27 years old started Spezia's last three games on the right wing instead of up front as the number nine

Thiago Motta, manager of Italian Serie A side, Spezia, has said Ghanaian player, Emmanuel Gyasi's ability to play multiple positions makes him needed at Spezia.

The 39 years old Italian gaffer noted that Emmanuel Gyasi could play the full range for Spezia, and that was an important trait for his team.

These questions were raised by journalists who questioned Motta for choosing to play the 27 years old as a right winger in Spezia's last three matches.

Ghanaian and Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi. Source: Twitter/@acspezia_en

Source: Twitter

Gyasi's great speed, pace, and ability to beat his opponents in a one versus one situation, saw him start as a right-winger in the last two games, and he managed to score a goal in their Sassuolo game.

“The last game with Sassuolo he scored, he can play the whole band and arrive by surprise in the area which is his strength.

"We need a player like him who can also play at the full range, he is important for us regardless of the role he holds. He also played left-back when we didn't have any", The Italian noted.

He, however, drew blank last Monday as Spezia lost 2-0 to Roma. His average performance in that game has left many questioning Motta’s decision to play centre-forward on the wing.

Thiago Motta also spoke about the transfer market and possible additions to the Serie A newly promoted side of 2020.

"Market? For the moment it is closed for the next four sessions, we are waiting for what will happen. If it opens up, we will see with the club what can be done”, he added.

Emmanuel Gyasi, who has three goals in 16 matches for Spezia in the Italian Serie A this season, agreed to extend his last contract with Spezia , which ended in December 2020, until June 2023.

