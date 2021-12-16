Kamal Sowah: Club Brugge Recruitment Director Backs 'Very Good' Ghanaian player

The Ghanaian born right winger start to the season was so good he started in UEFA champions league games against PSG and Manchester City

However now the former Leicester City player is struggling to get regular minutes under manger Philippe Clement for the Belgian side

The man responsible for Kamal Sowah's signing for Club Brugge has jumped to the defense of the Ghanaian amid his dip in form

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Recruitment Director of Belgian top division club, Club Brugge, has jumped to the defense of out-of-form Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah after a great start.

Raymond Mommens noted in an interview that with time and a regain of confidence, fans o the Brugge based club will see the "very good" player Kamal Sowah was.

"As for Sowah, it is impossible that this boy has lost his qualities. I am convinced that once he has regained his confidence, Club Brugge will have a very good player," he said.

Ghanaian and Club Brugge winger, Kamal Sowah. Source: Twitter/@addojnr/@_owurakuampofo

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kamal Sowah's form at the start of the 2020/2021 season for Club Brugge was spectacular as he started back to back games in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) against PSG and Manchester City.

Now however the 21 years old Ghanaian born has seen his game time reduced significantly under manager Philippe Clement.

Club Brugge's Recruiting Director, said he believed Kamal Sowah will rediscover his form with time liking Kamal's situation to that of AS Monaco's Senegalese player, Diatta.

"Look at Krépin, who also had to train on his own for a while because he didn't immediately deliver what was expected of him. Sometimes you have to be patient with the players, it's just that in football today it is not easy."

Raymond Mommens in the interview with Het Laatste Nieuws added that it was normal for players like Kamal Sowah brought into a new club with high expectations to go through some rough times.

"It's not obvious. Usually a record transfer ends up in a big club, where the expectations are very high. That label is on your back anyway, you have to be mentally strong to deal with it.

"Usually the hard core of the players is also important, which is the case at Club. And there is not a lot of time. In fact, in modern football you have to be there right away, otherwise the critics are multiplying. People are waiting for results and there is not much time," he added.

Out of 16 games in the Belgian league, Kamal Sowah has played eight games and started only five of them, and four starts out of five games in the UEFA Champions league for Club Brugge.

Crystal Palace Manager, Vieira praise Jordan Ayew

Meanwhile Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has lauded Jordan Ayew for his work ethic and output for the team even in games he does not score goals.

The French manager said in a post game interview after his side's 2:2 draw with Southampton, in which Jordan scored the equalizer that, the Ghanaian's output was what his team "needed and wanted."

Source: Yen.com.gh