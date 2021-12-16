RTU captain David Abagna looks to be combining education and football at the highest level very well

Abagna scored against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko on Wednesday and on Thursday wrote an end of semester exams

The midfielder is reading BEd Basic Education at the University of Development Studies

Real Tamale United captain, David Abagna spends time between traveling long distance to play football matches in the Ghana Premier League and studying to write exams.

Having scored against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Wednesday, Abagna had to read his books on the team's bus while they returned to Tamale to write his 'Behaviour Modification' paper.

In a photo posted on Twitter, Abagna is seen on campus after his end of semester examination.

David Abagna: Meet RTU player who scored against Kotoko and wrote end of semester exams the following day. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

And he seems to be blending both immaculately well, as he is one of the top scorers in Ghana's topflight league this season.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

His goal against the Porcupine Warriors was his seventh in eight matches in the ongoing campaign.

Although, his numbers have been great, not a lot has been said about the player in the media, something his says might be because of his lack of influential media friends.

"I think that, may be I don't have influential friends in the media space, that's why I don't get a lot said about me but I think I deserve more. My statistics from All Stars to Ashgold to RTU are there for all to see," he told Angel FM.

And to back his statement, he conspicuously missed the player of the month of November nomination, despite scoring five goals and providing an assist.

"I was surprised I wasn't shortlisted for the player of the month of November. I won two MVP. I scored 5 and assisted one in that month. May be they have to explain the criteria they use. I will just have to keep working hard," added Abagna.

The winger, who can also plays as an attacking midfielder joined the Northern giants in the transfer window from Ashantigold, the decision that might have been propelled by proximity to class.

Medeama captain combines two different jobs apart from football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian footballer Joseph Tetteh Zutah is a man with many wings as the Medeama SC captain works as the administrative manager and vice president of the Professional Footballer Association of Ghana.

He deputizes former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor at the PFAG and works on a daily basis from the offices of Medeama as a manager.

And on weekend or on matchdays, he wears the captain's armband and lead on the pitch.

Source: Yen.com.gh