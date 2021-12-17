Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has vowed not to visit Africa alone

The Atletico Madrid star is public enemy number one in Ghana after denying the West Africa a semifinal spot at the World Cup in South Africa

Luis Suarez handled a goal bound effort in the final minute of the semi final game between Ghana and Uruguay

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has vowed not to visit Africa on his own eleven years after preventing Ghana from reaching the semi finals of the World Cup.

The Atletico Madrid star stood between Africa and a semi final berth after handling a goal bound effort from Dominic Adiyiah at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In quotes on GHANASoccernet, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the forward told Tales of Africa, he can not travel to the continent following the incident against Ghana.

'I will never visit Africa in my own' - Luis Suarez eleven years after Ghana handball. OURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet @reuters

Source: Twitter

"I will never visit Africa on my own. Not anytime soon. After my hand save against Ghana. They were through to the semi-finals if I didn't use my hands to save my country. Even if I become a coach, I will coach somewhere else, not there," he is quoted as saying by GHANASoccernet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Luis Suarez's handball gave Ghana a penalty, which was missed by Asamoah Gyan.

However, Ghanaians and Africans were more peeved by the actions of the ex-Barcelona and Liverpool star, who celebrated while walking off after he was red carded.

The Black Stars went on to lose on penalties 4-2, extending Africa's chase for a semi final place at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, it was Ghana's best appearance at the global showpiece after finishing in the last eight. The third Africa side to achieve that mark after Cameroon and Senegal.

South Africans forgive Luis Suarez

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, fans of South Africa remain livid after the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in the final Group G game of the FIFA World Cup in Cape Coast on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The Bafana Bafana are furious with the performance of Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette, who they have accused of robbery.

In posts on the official Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the South Africans went to the extent of saying they have "forgiven Luis Suarez for the robbery" last night.

Source: Yen