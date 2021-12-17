Life Patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II has told the GFA to widen their net when searching for national team players

The Paramount Chief of the Ashanti Kingdom believes there are very talented footballers in the hinterlands

The Ghana Football Asante paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness at his Palace in Kumasi

Paramount Chief of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II has urged the Ghana Football Association to cast their net wide in their hunt for players to play for the Black Stars.

The life patron of Asante Kotoko believes the country is blessed with talents and some of the best could be found in the hinterlands.

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu spoke to the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku, when they paid a courtesy call on the King of the Ashantis at the Manhyia Palace.

Black Stars call-ups should not be about favouritism - Otumfuo to GFA. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanfaofficial

Source: Twitter

“Black Stars call-ups should not be about favouritism but we should look for the ones who can really help the team. We should look at the quality and not where they are coming from or the clubs they play for. It should not also be about the popularity of the player because all these go against the team," he told the FA.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Football Association is currently rallying for support for the Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2021, which starts in Cameroon next month.

Ghana is chasing a fifth AFCON title after almost 40 years without winning the continent's biggest footballing prize.

The Black Stars have been close on three occasions, reaching the 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals.

Ghana is in Group C of next year's nations cup alongside Morocco, Comoros Island and Gabon.

Kurt Okraku confident Ghana can win AFCON 2021

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku is optimistic of the Black Stars chances ahead of next years Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Kurt Okraku believes the current Black Stars team is strong enough to end Ghana's 40-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

At the Executive Committee meeting in Kumasi, the FA president stated he is convinced and remains positive ahead of the tournament.

Source: Yen