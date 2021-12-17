Former Arsenal captain tips Partey for leadership role amid captaincy talk

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has called Ghana's Thomas Partey one of the leaders of the club with a lot of experience

This comes amid the whole captaincy fiasco with Gabon's Aubameyang being stripped off the captaincy armband days ago

Alexander Lacazette wore the captains's armband for the Gunners in their 2:0 victory over David Moyes' West Ham

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Arsenal captain, Granit Xhaka has earmarked Ghana Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey for a leadership role at the club amid club's captaincy talk.

The Swiss national team captain said like himself, Partey was also one of the experienced players in Mikel Arteta's team.

The 29 years old said the North London club has a lot of young players who needed to the advice and guidance of the more experienced players like Partey.

Ghana's Thomas Partey and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka. Source: Twitter/@Arsensal

Source: Twitter

“We have a lot of young players, and you can see the hunger in them. But as well, the experienced players like me, like Thomas (Partey) for example in the middle, we have to take them to the side, we have to speak with them”, Xhaka told The Independent after the West Ham game.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Grani Xhaka praised the youngster in the Arsenal team for making life easier and showing maturity in their game plays, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka scoring and assisting each other in Arsenal's last two games.

“They are making our life very easy, because they are playing very good. They are scoring and we are enjoying playing with them", he noted.

Xhaka however admitted the the need for leaders in the Arsenal team regardless of how well the team was doing now.

"But, of course, we need the leaders in the team [although], at the moment we are doing well", he concluded.

Gabonese forward Pierre Emerick Aubamayeng was stripped off his captaincy at Arsenal over breach of disciplinary code and has since missed Arsenal's last two games against Southampton and West Ham.

There are talk of this being Aubameyang's final season at Arsenal with the Gunners said to be in search of a new forward come the January 2022 transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is yet to appoint a new captain on a permanent basis but it looks like French forward, Alexander Lacazette will be the man wearing the captains armband for the foreseeable future with his manager backing him for the role.

Lacazette, strike partner of Aubameyang, captained Arsenal in their 2:0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday night and and their 3:0 win over Southampton before that.

Arsenal will need to close the chapter on this captaincy issue quickly so that they do not lose focus and the momentum they've picked up recently, which hast taken them to fourth on the English Premier League table above West Ham in the Champions League spots.

Club Brugge Player Recruiter Backs Ghanaian winger to shine again

Recruitment Director of Belgian top division club, Club Brugge, has jumped to the defense of out-of-form Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah after a great start.

Raymond Mommens noted in an interview that with time and a regain of confidence, fans o the Brugge based club will see the "very good" player Kamal Sowah was.

Source: Yen