Ghana captain Andre Ayew turns 32 on Friday, December 22, 2021

The Black Stars captain has been receiving goodwill messages since morning

YEN.com.gh looks at six lovely photos of the Ghanaian skipper

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has turned 32 and has been receiving well wishes on his birthday, with lovely messages from former clubs and teammates.

The 32-year-old, who will be leading Ghana at AFCON 2021, currently plies his trade in the United Arab Emirates with Al Sadd.

YEN.com.gh has compiled six lovely photos of the attacker to celebrate his day.

Six lovely photos of Ghana captain Andre Ayew as he turns 32 today.

His former club Olympique Marseille wrote, "The former Olympian is celebrating his 32 years today!,"

"Happy Birthday André Ayew! The Al Sadd striker has been Mr consistent for Ghana down the years! Raising hands. Just how far can the Black Stars go at the upcoming AFCON tournament in Cameroon?," wrote Bien Sports.

"A huge happy birthday to Andre Ayew. Comment your favourite memory of him during his time at the club," added we are Swansea.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh looks at some of the best photos of the Black Stars captain.

1. Andre Ayew in a lovely branded top and down jacket

2. Andre Ayew chilling at a pool

3. Andre Ayew bidding farewell to Xavi

4. Andre Ayew signing for Al Sadd

5. Ayew spends quality time with former captain Stephen Appiah

6. Andre Ayew and his family

