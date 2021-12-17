Fatawu Issahaku opens up on masterplan to winning GPL title for Dreams FC

Issahaku Fatawu has said he and his Dreams FC team might end up champions of the Ghana Premier League this season

The 17-year-old joined Dreams FC at the beginning of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season on a season long loan

Fatawu, linked with a big move to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, has scored six goals in as many games already for the club

17 years old Dreams FC attacking midfielder, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has said he feels his addition to Dreams FC makes them Ghana Premier League title contenders.

The player, linked with an imminent move to the Portuguese league, says though his Dreams FC side have put up good performances so far this season, the best was yet to be seen.

Fatawu noted that at full throttle, he and his Dreams FC lads could go all the way to beat league favorites Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and others to the punch.

"I think what we are doing now is just not enough because we still have more to do. By the end of the season, we might even be the league winners.

"The management and the playing body gives us the morale we need so we are also ready to work for them,” he told Citi Sports.

Issahaku Fatawu also opined that his addition to the team was a development and could be said to be the reason why Dreams FC have been performing quite well in the 2021/2021 GPL season.

“Yeah, I would say so. I was ready to play for them [Dreams FC] this season and ready to strengthen the team, so I will say I am part of the development the club has made in this campaign.”

Dreams FC sit fourth on the Ghana Premier League table, just three points behind joint league leaders, Aduana Stars and King Faisal after eight games.

The Believers have scored the most goals in the ongoing league season at 17 goals and have become a fan favorite to win the 2021/2022 GPL title.

Since joining the Believers, the 17-year-old has scored six goals in as many games for the club.

Dreams FC will play league leaders, King Faisal, in their next league game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday, December 21.

