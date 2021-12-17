Asamoah Gyan meets Niger president Mohamed Bazoum, shares excitement

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has met Niger President Mohamed Bazoum

The Black Stars player was invited to a gala by the Nigerien president

Gyan expressed excitement after meeting the head of state and some football legends

Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan and some African football legends including Stephen Appiah were hosted by Niger President Mohamed Bazoum at the Gala de la Republic.

The ex-Black Stars captain and his fellow African greats were at the three day event in the Nigerien capital.

In photos posted on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the striker expressed delight in meeting the president.

"I had the opportunity to meeting the president of the Republic of Niger. His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum today. Also happy to see my fellow legends to participate in the Gala de la republic event in Niamey," he wrote on Instagram.

Asamoah Gyan, Patrick Mboma, El Hadji Diouf, Stephen Appiah, Daniel Amokachi, Jay Jay Okocha, Anthony Baffoe and many legends also graced the event.

The Gala de la Republic is a ceremony organized by the members of the local committee of Niger and in the presence of a large number of football lovers, and especially the massive presence of supporters of the various clubs in Niamey.

The advisor to the presidency and member of the organizing committee, Mr. Sahanine Mahamadou stated that the objective for us is to mobilize the maximum number of Nigerians around this great event which will bring together several former glories Nigerian and world football.

Meanwhile, former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe also shared his delight in meeting some African greats.

"Surrounded by great legends who are great human beings-glad to be part of organizing the gala de la république here in Niamey, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Okocha, Kalusha Bwayla."

