The Ghana Black Stars Captain has two beautiful daughters with his wife Yvonne Ayew

Inaya, and Maha Ayew, the last time their dad celebrated his birthday, sung him the 'happy birthday' song

Andre Dede Ayew, today, December 17 turned 32 years old and might be getting another lovely birthday present

As Andre 'Dede' Ayew celebrates his birthday today, YEN.com.gh shares a throwback video of his two daughters singing him the birthday song.

Inaya and Maha in a video last year sung the Ghana Black Stars captain a happy birthday song to celebrate their dad's birthday.

Inaya Ayew is the first daughter of the Black Stars captain and Yvonne Ayew, with Maha Ayew, named after Dede Ayew’s mother, Maha, the second.

Ghana Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew and his two daughters. Source: Instagram/@andreayew10

Source: Instagram

Andre Ayew shared the video on his social media handle with the words;

"A bit late wanted to thank everyone for my birthday wishes..thank you and God bless u ❤️"

Andre Ayew, recently celebrated a 100 appearances for the Ghana men senior national team, the Black Stars, a figure oly better by legendary Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan.

The U-20 FIFA World Cup winner and one-time BBC Africa Player of the year award winner has followed in his legendary dad' Abedi 'Pele' Ayew's footsteps with some memorable performances for the Black Stars.

Andre Ayew, who is also Ghana's all-time top scorer at the African Cup of Nations, bar any unforeseen events, will captain the Black Stars at next month's AFCON in Cameroon.

Andre Ayew born in Seclin-France, left Swansea City at the end of the 2019/2020 season to join Al Sadd in the Qatari league.

Already Andre has seven goals in nine appearances for the side that was coached by Barcelona icon, Xavi Hernandez until he left for the Camp Nou last month.

Source: Yen.com.gh