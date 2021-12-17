Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor believes player exodus can't be stopped

Several top Ghana Premier League players leave after just a season for better wages abroad

Charles Taylor was speaking after Otumfuo urged the FA to stop player exodus

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star, Charles Asampong Taylor says player exodus can not be ended because of the meagre wages footballers receive in the Ghana Premier League.

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II urged the Ghana Football Association to curb the rate at which players leave immaturely to sign deals abroad.

But Taylor in an interview with Angel TV revealed the wages of players in the topflight can not even support their families.

"If after training, the top player in a Premier league club has walk by the road side while the Team Manager of that team drives past him, how do you convince this player from leaving when he has a deal in Tunisia," he said on Angel TV.

"You're a player in Ghana with your name on radio, TV and in the newspapers. Everyone knows you're a top player but when your mum is sick, you can't help, your wife needs money, you don't have, so what's the use staying here when another country can change your life?," he added.

Charles Taylor played for Hearts in his first stint between 2000 to 2003 before return for a second spell between 2006 to 2010.

He also played for the senior national team of Ghana from 1999 to 2004, making 16 appearances for the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, in recent times several Ghana Premier League players leave for North Africa immediately offers come flooding.

