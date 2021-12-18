Sergio Aguero makes classy financial gesture to Barcelona after retirement

Aguero has reportedly decided to forego his salary at Barcelona for the remainder of his contract

The Argentine recently announced his retirement from football in an emotional farewell on Wednesday

At Barcelona, he was on a £100,000-a-week contract

Sergio Aguero made an incredible gesture after recently announcing his retirement from football as it was disclosed that the Argentine was willing to forego the final year of his contract with Barcelona.

Aguero has agreed to forego the final year of his £100,000-a-week contract. Photo: Barcelona.

Source: Getty Images

Aguero,33, announced that he would not be playing football anymore on Wednesday, December 15 in an emotional press conference at the Nou Camp, explaining that his decision was prompted by the need to prioritise his health.

A worrying heart condition that was diagnosed in October meant Aguero could not play in the levels he used to and he thus leaves Barcelona having made a mere five appearances.

As reported by L'Ara., Aguero, who was still eligible to be on a wage at Barcelona until his contract ran down, decided not to see out his contract, which entailed a massive KSh 15 million a week.

The extremely generous gesture from Aguero will likely help Barcelona, who have been cash strapped for the past few months.

It is also worth noting that his gesture comes even after he agreed to a huge pay cut when he was joining Barcelona from Manchester City in the summer.

He will still be paid the remainder of his salary for this season, but the fact that he has forgone the remainder of his contract means he will miss out on up to (£5.1million) KSh 768 million.

Barca on the prowl for Aguero’s replacement

Aguero’s departure has placed Barcelona on high alert for a potential replacement, with the January transfer window soon set to open.

A number of names have already been tossed onto the rumour mill, with the most sensational being Alexis Sanchez, who could be poised for an emotional return to the Nou Camp.

Sanchez has struggled for minutes with the Nerazzurri in recent weeks, and reports in Spain suggest he could be set for a return to Spain in a complicated swap deal involving three parties.

Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood have all also been linked with a move to Spain.

