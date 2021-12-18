Harrison Afful has joined MLS new entrants Charlotte FC

The Ghana defender signed a deal that will keep him at the club in 2022 with an option for 2023

Afful has been with Columbus Crew for the last six years with the MLS Cup in 2020

Ghanaian right-back Harrison Afful has joined Major League Soccer new entrants Charlotte FC from former champions Columbus Crew.

The 35-year-old penned a year deal with the club with the option of a further year extension.

Charlotte FC confirmed the arrival of the experienced player on their official website, with Sporting Director Zoran Krneta delighted with the capture of the defender.

Ghana defender Harrison Afful joins new Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.

Source: Twitter

“Harrison brings a wealth of experience into our locker room, and we’re excited to continue to add title-winning players to our inaugural roster. His production over the last six seasons in MLS is vital for us and he’s been a highly regarded defender around the league," said Krneta.

“Across his stellar career, Harrison has been part of eight championships, both here in Major League Soccer and in Africa, and everyone at the Club will be able to lean on his leadership.”

Harrison Afful spent the last six seasons with Columbus Crew, winning the MLS Cup in 2020.

He made 164 appearances for Crew, scoring six goals and guiding them to two trophies in 2020 and 2021.

Columbus Crew thanked Harrison Afful, sharing a memorable video of his time at the Columbus-based club.

Meanwhile, his Ghanaian compatriot and now former teammate Jonathan Mensah revealed he will miss him in Ohio.

"Gonna miss you king Harrison Afful, thank you for everything you’ve done for me, this team and the city. All the best in your new home bro," wrote Mensah.

Afful previously played for Feyenoord Academy, Asante Kotoko, Esperance de Tunis and Columbus Crew.

Source: Yen