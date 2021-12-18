Five Ghanaian players who will be making their AFCON debut in Cameroon

Ghana will start preparations for AFCON 2021 next week as the chase for a fifth title start in January

The team is a blend of experienced players and some fresh legs

YEN looks at the five players who could make their debut in Cameroon

Ghana's Black Stars will begin preparations for the quest for a fifth AFCON title on December 22, 2021 in Qatar ahead of the tournament in Cameroon in January.

The national team has been built on experience and youth exuberance as seen in the last year, with several new players making their debuts.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five players that would be making their Africa Cup of Nations debut and what they add to the team.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

At the age of 17, there is no doubt he is the next big thing in Ghana football, having exploded on the scene less than a year and is currently the best player in the domestic league.

Issahaku has scored six goals in six matches and has been a regular member of the Black Stars team, despite featuring twice since he earned his first call up in July.

Fatawu Issahaku adds energy, dynamism and skill to the team. His trademark belters could be an ammunition the coach can rely on.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Another teenager in the team who has shown age is just a number following his blistering start to life in France. Sulemana has been outstanding for Stade Rennais and has seized the spotlight in Ligue 1 ahead of the likes of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi.

AFCON 2021 will be his first and from games played, in the qualifiers for both AFCON and the World Cup, there is no denying he is a starter.

His trickery and runs on the flanks could cause troubles for defenders at the Nations Cup in January and February.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Yet to seize the opportunity with the national team, and could have gotten his first assist, had De Reuck not fouled Daniel Amartey in the box during the World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Despite the few minutes he has had with the team, he is expected to make the trip to Cameroon. With ten assists in the Bundesliga II and five goals, Kofi-Kyereh could be Ghana's source of creativity.

Alexander Djiku

Very experienced and an important player for the Black Stars. The Strasbourg player chose Ghana over France and has since been impressive for the Black Stars.

He joined the team in 2020 and his presence at the back has been crucial for the Black Stars. Regardless of who he pairs with, he seems to have that calmness which keeps Ghana's backline shut.

His aerial ability in amazing and Ghana will be dealing with a lot at AFCON.

Iddrisu Baba

Another stalwart for the Black Stars team. His presence in the middle with Thomas Partey always provides the team with solidity as well as fluidity. While he stays firm shielding the defence, it gives Partey the chance to be mobile.

Baba has been important for Real Mallorca with several clubs including Everton interested in his signature.

