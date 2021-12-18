A video of Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong's daughter crying after failing to score has popped up on Social Media

The little girl disappointed her dad could not score is seen weeping at the end of the game between Shenzen FC and Yatai

Frank Acheampong is the captain of Shenzen FC in China

An adorable video of Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong's daughter breaking into tears after he failed to score for Shenzen FC in the game against Changchun Yatai has dropped on Social Media.

The young lady, who could be around the age of six is seen shedding tears uncontrollably following her disappointment that her dad, who has been on a good run of form could not find the back of the net.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Acheampong needed Asamoah Gyan to console his daughter.

"Eiii so my daughter broke into tears because I failed to score in our Thursday game hahaha I need to score more to stop my baby girl from crying oo. Asamoah Gyan come and comfort her," he wrote on Twitter.

The hosts Changchun Yatai opened the scoring in the 6th minute through forward Junior Nagrao, before Juan Fernando Quintero leveled for Shenzen in the 77th minute.

It was the second game of the Chinese Super League play-offs last Thursday night.

Acheampong has netted four goals in 16 appearances for Shenzen FC, and has been captain of the club since the start of the season.

