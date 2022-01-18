Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has taken a strong swipe at Black Stars players following the team's poor outing in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

The Black Stars crashed out of the competition after going down 2-3 to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Following the shocking defeat, Gyan couldn't hold his words back as he fired the team led by Andre Dede Ayew.

AFCON 21: You can't win a game with this kind of attitude - Asamoah Gyan fires

Gyan, who is a panelist on SuperSport in analysing the game expressed his displeasure.

According to Gyan, the team's poor show are due to the players' attitude on the field of play.

The all-time Black Stars top scorer also stressed that he saw the real Ghana went the team went 10 men down after Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute.

He added that the team tried to give everything but it wasn't enough.

