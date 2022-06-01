Thomas Partey Says He Would Grant Interviews If Ghana Wins The World Cup
- Ghanaian professional footballer, Thomas Teye Partey has issued an ultimatum to Ace Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah
- He told her that if she's in dire need of an interview, she should pray the Black Stars win the World Cup
- Fans and football lovers shared hilarious comments with some telling her to fast or wait till 2090
Ghanaian professional footballer, Thomas Teye Partey says that he would only grant an interview to ace journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah if Ghana wins the World Cup.
Nana Aba Anamoah, who is the General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM asked Thomas Partey when he would be granting her an interview, and he confidently said:
When the Black Stars win the World Cup.
In shock, she asked him whether the Black Stars were confident in sweeping away the World Cup. He told her it depends on what she believed and that if she's in dire need of an interview, she should pray for the Black Stars to win.
If you want an interview, pray for us to win.
Ghana is preparing for the World Cup in Qatar this year and they would be playing against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.
Nana Aba Anamoah asked the Black Stars Midfielder whether he was confident in winning the group stage especially against the Uruguayan team with top players such as; Luis Suárez, Federico Valverde.
He responded saying:
It's not a problem. We would play against them.
Fans react to Thomas Partey's ultimatum to Nana Aba Anamoah
doris.hug:
Wodwene s3 magyimi
frankitah:
you have to start fasting ooo else forget about the interview
amani_bakesgh:
This will happen in 2085
wilskygh:
Like joke like joke Ghana go win this World Cup oo
eddiedmixo:
Y3 gye World Cup aaaa
_precious__artwork_:
Zion Pata: Zionfelix and Patapaa's wife spotted having a good time together, Fans worry about Patapaa
I like the vhim
silencer4wan:
unless 2090
obiba_nana:
you acted so real.. “wo dwene s3 m3gyimi”I really felt that
qwesi_promise_:
That's all.. no world cup no interview
ntigyan:
Oh the interview isn’t coming off. Sorry
ekow_ba:
Nana, wo b3 tw3n aky3 literally
jorge.wise:
Herr Nana. Smartness de33 Woy3 mu asantehene
