Black Stars players, Alexander Djiku and Kofi Kyereh have impressed netizens with their Twi accents

The duo was spotted with Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, who was teaching Alexander Djiku how to pronounce some Twi words

While football lovers observed the effort of French-born Alexander Djiku, many were impressed with Kyereh

Black Stars players, Alexander Djiku and Kofi Kyereh have impressed football lovers with their Twi pronunciations in a video on social media.

The short clip, shared on Twitter by Ghanaian sports journalist George Addo Jnr, shows the moment the two proved they can express themselves in Twi.

The footage begins with Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad teaching Alexander Djiku how to pronounce some Twi words.

Ghanaian-born Kofi Kyereh, who lived predominantly in Germany, emerged minutes into the scene while Alexander Djiku and Ibrahim Danlad were vibing. Kofi Kyereh impressed with his Twi accent, which grabbed the attention of fans.

Netizens who watched the clip adjudged that Kofi Kyereh spoke better Twi than his French-born footballing counterpart.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

Netizens impressed with Kofi Kyereh

@the_edwin11 said:

Kofi Kyereh ankasa he be an intelligent boy

@AsanteK90 agreed:

But Kyere dey force.

@mubby4U said:

I like the sought of positive vibes with the team. We will not see it today, but this crop of talents of @GhanaBlackstars will achieve great things for Ghana in the future. That's if the leadership does their work well and stops sports politics.

@OhenebaSekyere posted:

Daabi ɛnka tui. Tui deɛ yɛmpɛ. Tui deɛ ɛbɔn

@Sammie_S7 commented:

Danlad might as well join them and learn the Twi well cos brcfo side he no menhu no yie.

@whe_izy said:

Your man know sey he no go get work for post inside so he turn Twi teacher.

@evefrimz commented:

Kyere speaks good Twi but Djiku.

@Shaibu_Ak commented:

Not everyone in Ghana speaks Twi coz we have other tribes so there is no problem with that but if you are from a hometown that speaks Twi your point is valid to some degree.

