The pre-burial service of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam is underway at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra

The deceased winger of the Black Stars has been placed in a casket for his family and the public to view his remains

After loved ones have bid their final goodbyes, he will be buried in his hometown of Dogobome in Ghana's Greater Accra Region

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pre-burial service of the late Ghanaian footballing star Christian Atsu Twasam is going at the Forecourt of the State House in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

The late Black Stars winger has been laid in a casket for his family and the public to fill pass his remains.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and government officials will also bid their final goodbyes to the late former Chelsea star.

Pre-burial service of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu ongoing at State House in Accra, Photo credit: Kofi TV/chris_atsu (Instagram).

Source: Facebook

How Christian Atsu Twasam died

Before his grisly demise, Christian Atsu played for the Turkish side Hatayspor. He died in the February 6 earthquake that rocked parts of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

His body was recovered from the ruins on Saturday, February 18, nearly two weeks after the quakes, and returned to Ghana on Sunday, February 19.

After the pre-burial service, he will be buried in his hometown Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region.

Watch the live video below:

Christian Atsu's remains arrive at Kotoka Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that many mourners gathered at Accra's Kotaka International Airport to see the arrival of Christian Atsu Twasam's body.

The late footballer's family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the government received his remains at the airport. His remains arrived in Accra on Sunday, February 19.

Videos and pictures from Christian Atsu's 1-week observation

In a related story reported by YEN.com.gh, Christian Atsu's 1-week celebration of life was held on March 4 at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf at East Legon.

Many dignitaries, including GFA executives, previous coaches, and potential presidential candidates, attended the event.

YEN.com.gh put together videos and pictures from the ceremony, which recalls the passing of the late Ghana football star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh